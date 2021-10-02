CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acushnet, MA

Acushnet Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 9 days ago

ACUSHNET, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0cF2grQc00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 67 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 69 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

