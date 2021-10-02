CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott, LA

Scott Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Scott (LA) Weather Channel
Scott (LA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

SCOTT, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0cF2ggxr00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

SCOTT, LA
