4-Day Weather Forecast For Manteo

MANTEO, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 75 °F, low 65 °F 12 mph wind



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 68 °F Windy: 18 mph



Monday, October 4 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 80 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.