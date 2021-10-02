4-Day Weather Forecast For Manteo
MANTEO, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 65 °F
- 12 mph wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Monday, October 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
