Manteo, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Manteo

 9 days ago

MANTEO, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KXZHx_0cF2gf5800

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 65 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

