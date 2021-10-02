Pahokee Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PAHOKEE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 71 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Monday, October 4
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
