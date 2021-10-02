CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramseur, NC

Ramseur Daily Weather Forecast

Ramseur (NC) Weather Channel
Ramseur (NC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

RAMSEUR, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rGO13_0cF2gafV00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 78 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 75 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

