Farmington, NY

Saturday has sun for Farmington — 3 ways to make the most of it

 9 days ago

(FARMINGTON, NY) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Farmington:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0cF2gYqv00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 73 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 70 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

