By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Through five weeks of the season, the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs have the same record. Don’t look into it any more than that. It’s all good. The Pats. The reigning AFC champs. Rookie Mac Jones. Wunderkind Patrick Mahomes. Even Steven. Pretty good. Nice job by the Patriots. The end. –30– OK, fiiiiiine. I’ll write some more about the Patriots. But it’s hard to get too excited about it after that 25-22 win in Houston that can only be described in one way: yucky. That game was yucky. A goal line fumble, a bad pick, a flea flicker...

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO