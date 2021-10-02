CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Palo Alto, CA

This Bay Area neighborhood is surrounded by tech yet residents face high barriers to entry

By Jesse Bedayn
Mercury News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMax Chavez remembers the moment when he finally found the coding error that was causing his two-dimensional red and yellow ball to defy the laws of physics. He was watching the ball on an old Mac computer on a cafeteria table at East Palo Alto Academy. It was 2016, he was a freshman at the high school and he’d become part of StreetCode Academy, a local nonprofit that provided free training for students to bridge the tech divide in Silicon Valley.

