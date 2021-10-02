This Bay Area neighborhood is surrounded by tech yet residents face high barriers to entry
Max Chavez remembers the moment when he finally found the coding error that was causing his two-dimensional red and yellow ball to defy the laws of physics. He was watching the ball on an old Mac computer on a cafeteria table at East Palo Alto Academy. It was 2016, he was a freshman at the high school and he’d become part of StreetCode Academy, a local nonprofit that provided free training for students to bridge the tech divide in Silicon Valley.www.mercurynews.com
