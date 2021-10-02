CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL Roundup: Canucks sign Pettersson and Hughes; Barkov extension update; Lehner calls out NHLPA on Eichel situation; and more

By Forever Blueshirts
 9 days ago
The Vancouver Canucks agreed to terms with its two young stars, forward Elias Pettersson and defenseman Quinn Hughes, The Athletic and Sportsnet reported Friday. Pettersson reportedly agreed to a three-year contract with an average annual value of $7.35 million, and Hughes receives a six-year contract with an average annual value of $7.85 million. The deals have yet to be finalized.

