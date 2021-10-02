CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honea Path, SC

Daily Weather Forecast For Honea Path

Honea Path (SC) Weather Channel
Honea Path (SC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

HONEA PATH, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0cF2fo3s00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Patchy fog then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

(HONEA PATH, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Honea Path. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
