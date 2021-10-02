CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cloudy forecast for Rogersville? Jump on it!

 9 days ago

(ROGERSVILLE, AL.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Rogersville Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rogersville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vPDej_0cF2feEc00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 75 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

