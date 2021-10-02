Cloudy forecast for Rogersville? Jump on it!
(ROGERSVILLE, AL.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Rogersville Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.
Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with clouds Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rogersville:
Saturday, October 2
Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 75 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0