Creedmoor, NC

Creedmoor Daily Weather Forecast

Creedmoor (NC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

CREEDMOOR, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44oaJs_0cF2fSam00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 79 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

