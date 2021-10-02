CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litchfield Park, AZ

Litchfield Park Weather Forecast

 9 days ago

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tzICg_0cF2fQpK00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Partly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

