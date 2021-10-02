Litchfield Park Weather Forecast
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Partly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 96 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
