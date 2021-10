It’s not often we as a society discuss purposefully gaining weight rather than losing weight, but there are situations in which it is appropriate to do so. Eating a well-balanced diet and exercising consistently are key parts of a healthy lifestyle and routine, and should yield a fairly consistent weight. There are a lot of factors beyond your weight that contribute to your health, and being thin is not necessarily a sign of overall vitality. You can be thin but lack certain vitamins and minerals, or bulked up on steroids without fueling your body with healthy fats. Sometimes people find...

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 5 HOURS AGO