2021 Mid-American Conference Football Week 5 Game Notes: Western Michigan Broncos at Buffalo Bulls
The Western Michigan Broncos and Buffalo Bulls open up their 2021 MAC campaigns on Saturday, as the Broncos travel to UB Stadium in upstate New York for the first meeting between these two teams since the epic 71-68, seven overtime thriller in 2017. We may not see that level of offensive output in this particular match up, but this is still an intriguing game between two squads that view themselves as serious contenders in the MAC.www.hustlebelt.com
Comments / 0