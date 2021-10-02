CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Littlestown, PA

Littlestown Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 9 days ago

LITTLESTOWN, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0cF2epja00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

