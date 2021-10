Teenage cooking star and ‘Chopped Junior’ winner Fuller Goldsmith has reportedly died after a long running illness.Fuller, who took part in Food Network’s cooking competition when he was 14, had been treated for leukaemia in the past but according to his father, took a turn for the worst this week. "He got tired and was ready to go," his father, Scott Goldsmith, told WIAT, a CBS affiliate in Birmingham, Alabama. The tragedy came four days ahead of his birthday, which would have been on Saturday, CBS News reported. He was about to turn 18, and had been...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO