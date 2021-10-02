CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weaverville, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Weaverville

 9 days ago

WEAVERVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0cF2edO600

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 70 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

WEAVERVILLE, NC
Weaverville, NC
