Drawing the lines: Cherokee County commissioners to address redistricting

Cherokee County commissioners received an initial assessment on redistricting from Kimberly Kelley with Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta LLP at the Sept. 28 meeting. Legally, single-member districts are to retain approximately equal populations with a 10% deviation set as a cap. Cherokee County will be required to redraw the boundaries, as the results of the 2020 Census indicates the county currently has a greater than 10% deviation.

“The population stayed largely the same. There was a little bit of movement, but we’re looking at the distribution of population between your four precincts and that did change a little bit. We have two districts that are out of balance,” Kelley said. “We will have to take action and go through the redistricting process to bring those back into balance.”

Based on the 2020 census data, Cherokee County has an overall population of 48,845 which results in an ideal size, or average number of persons per precinct, of 12,211 people. The reasoning behind average precinct size is simply to ensure the most fair and equal representation when decisions are made by the commissioners court.

Precinct 2 is approximately 7.5% below the ideal district size, while Precinct 3 is about 9.4% over. These precincts, which need to be addressed, are not geographically adjacent to one another.

“Those two districts, we really need to balance out. Numbers one and four are almost the ideal size. However, based on the fact that districts three and two do not actually touch, we will likely need to shift population from district three into one and then from district one into two,” Kelley said.

Having received the initial assessment detailing the need for redistricting, commissioners adopted the criteria and guidelines for doing so.

As redistricting must be completed by Nov. 12, Commissioners anticipate the following timeline for the redistricting process.

• Oct. 12 – 9 a.m., first drawing workshop

• Oct. 26 – 9 a.m., second drawing workshop and public hearing,

• Nov. 9 – 9 a.m. final adoption

Representatives of North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority presented a check, in the amount $125,000, to commissioners for the Cherokee County Airport, KJSO. The grant money was designated for improvement projects at the airport including construction of a 0.25 mile taxiway, development of pad sites and Tee hangars.

Marylyn Bennett and Susie Blackmon, members of Ponta TEEA, were present as the commissioners proclaimed Sept. 24-30 as TEEA Week.

Bennett also presented information regarding the Texas Education Extension Association. She stated the mission of the association is to work with the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service. She noted there were two clubs in Cherokee County, Central High and Ponta, and both clubs meet on a monthly basis. Bennett listed several service activities of the clubs and stated the financial and volunteer hour contributions for the current year totaled $21,134.33.

For information of club meetings, one can contact FCH Agent Amy Walley at 903-683-5416.

Other business approved by commissioners included:

• The laying of utility lines;

• The reappointment of Julianna Peacock to the Neches & Trinity Valley’s Groundwater Conservation District;

• A DSHS grant for Cherokee County Public Health, in the amount of $290,000 for a 21 month period;

• A renewal contract for SAVNS, Statewide Automated Notification System; and

• The consent agenda, consisting of various staff reports, final plat creating tracks 1-6 of the Todd & Oden Subdivision in the John C. Walling Survey, final plat creating lots 1-6 of the Sturrock Subdivision No. 1 in the J.T. Cook Survey and the final plat creating lots 1-21 of The Waters Subdivision, Phase No. 1, in the John Walker Survey.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the commissioners court is 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12.