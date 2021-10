(Des Moines, IA) — There are white flags set up outside the Iowa State Capitol today (Friday) that represent lives lost to COVID-19 in the state. A group of Iowa mothers placed six-thousand-654 flags on the north side lawn as a memorial to victims of the pandemic. Organizers modeled it after a COVID memorial in Washington, DC. They say we should all mourn and grieve for the victims and their families. The flags will be up until 4:00 this afternoon.

