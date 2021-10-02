CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gray Daily Weather Forecast

 9 days ago

GRAY, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0cF2eNSa00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 76 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

City
