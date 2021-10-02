Gray Daily Weather Forecast

GRAY, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, October 4 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 80 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 76 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



