4-Day Weather Forecast For Hebron

 9 days ago

HEBRON, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0cF2eI2x00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Friday has sun for Hebron — 3 ways to make the most of it

(HEBRON, OH) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hebron. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don't forget your picnic blanket!
