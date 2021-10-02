CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, AR

Saturday rain in Lowell meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

 9 days ago

(LOWELL, AR) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Lowell Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lowell:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NYZR1_0cF2eHAE00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

