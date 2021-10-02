CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, OH

Weather Forecast For Trenton

Trenton (OH) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

TRENTON, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0cF2eFOm00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Trenton (OH) Weather Channel

