Youngsville, NC

Weather Forecast For Youngsville

 9 days ago

YOUNGSVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HRkyk_0cF2eCkb00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 79 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Youngsville, NC
Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(YOUNGSVILLE, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Youngsville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
