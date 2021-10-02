CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mathis, TX

Mathis Daily Weather Forecast

Mathis (TX) Weather Channel
Mathis (TX) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

MATHIS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0cF2eAz900

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Mathis (TX) Weather Channel

Mathis (TX) Weather Channel

Mathis, TX
161
Followers
597
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy