Grand Ledge, MI

Grand Ledge Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Grand Ledge (MI) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

GRAND LEDGE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0cF2e6XU00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 63 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

