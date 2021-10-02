CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy Weather Forecast

 9 days ago

TROY, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44oaJs_0cF2e5el00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 79 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 77 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Troy

(TROY, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Troy.
