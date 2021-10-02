CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mastic, NY

Mastic Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 9 days ago

MASTIC, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iQgsQ_0cF2e20a00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

