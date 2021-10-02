CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest. Hill Weather Forecast

 9 days ago

FOREST. HILL, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Krr4F_0cF2e17r00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 77 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

