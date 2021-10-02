CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calimesa, CA

Calimesa Daily Weather Forecast

 9 days ago

CALIMESA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F94vm_0cF2dxpb00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Slight Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 84 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

