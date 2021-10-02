Hillsville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HILLSVILLE, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 77 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, October 3
Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 71 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Rain Showers
- High 68 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
