Hillsville, VA

Hillsville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Hillsville (VA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

HILLSVILLE, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3risaw_0cF2dwws00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 71 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Rain Showers

    • High 68 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hillsville (VA) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Hillsville

(HILLSVILLE, VA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hillsville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

