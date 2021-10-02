CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Terrace, CA

Grand Terrace Weather Forecast

 9 days ago

GRAND TERRACE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NYZR1_0cF2duBQ00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Slight Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 87 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

