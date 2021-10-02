CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saylorsburg, PA

Saylorsburg Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Saylorsburg (PA) Weather Channel
Saylorsburg (PA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

SAYLORSBURG, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cZacK_0cF2dtIh00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 73 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 70 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Saylorsburg (PA) Weather Channel

Saylorsburg is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

(SAYLORSBURG, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Saylorsburg. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
SAYLORSBURG, PA
Saylorsburg (PA) Weather Channel

Sunday has sun for Saylorsburg — 3 ways to make the most of it

(SAYLORSBURG, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Saylorsburg. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
SAYLORSBURG, PA
Saylorsburg (PA) Weather Channel

Saylorsburg (PA) Weather Channel

Saylorsburg, PA
115
Followers
600
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy