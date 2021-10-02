CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrior, AL

A rainy Saturday in Warrior — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Warrior (AL) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(WARRIOR, AL) Saturday is set to be rainy in Warrior, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Warrior:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0cF2drXF00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Warrior (AL) Weather Channel

Warrior Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Warrior: Saturday, October 9: Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Sunday, October 10: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Monday, October 11: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, October
