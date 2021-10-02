CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Munford, AL

Munford Daily Weather Forecast

Munford (AL) Weather Channel
Munford (AL) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

MUNFORD, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0cF2dpln00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 79 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 78 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 76 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Munford (AL) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(MUNFORD, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Munford. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
MUNFORD, AL
Munford (AL) Weather Channel

Munford (AL) Weather Channel

Munford, AL
126
Followers
605
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy