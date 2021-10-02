CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trinity, AL

Trinity Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Trinity (AL) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

TRINITY, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0cF2do8I00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 77 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 74 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

