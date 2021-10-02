CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deatsville, AL

Jump on Deatsville’s rainy forecast today

Deatsville (AL) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(DEATSVILLE, AL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Deatsville Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Deatsville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0cF2dlU700

  • Saturday, October 2

    Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 80 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

