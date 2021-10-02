CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Weather Forecast For Spencer

Spencer (IN) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

SPENCER, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0cF2dkbO00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

