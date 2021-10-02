Daily Weather Forecast For Spencer
SPENCER, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Isolated showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, October 3
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, October 4
Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
