Daily Weather Forecast For Spencer

SPENCER, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Isolated showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 66 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, October 3 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Monday, October 4 Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 76 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



