Villas, NJ

4-Day Weather Forecast For Villas

 9 days ago

VILLAS, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Krr4F_0cF2deJ200

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 74 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

