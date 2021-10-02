CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, MI

Saturday set for rain in Brooklyn — 3 ways to make the most of it

 9 days ago

(BROOKLYN, MI) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Brooklyn Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Brooklyn:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0cF2ddQJ00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 73 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 4

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 71 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

4-Day Weather Forecast For Brooklyn

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Brooklyn: Saturday, October 9: Areas of fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight; Sunday, October 10: Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight;
BROOKLYN, MI
Brooklyn is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(BROOKLYN, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Brooklyn. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
BROOKLYN, MI
Brooklyn, MI
Thursday sun alert in Brooklyn — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(BROOKLYN, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Brooklyn. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
BROOKLYN, MI
Brooklyn, MI
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

