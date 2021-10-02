CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, WA

Saturday sun alert in Rochester — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Rochester (WA) Weather Channel
Rochester (WA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(ROCHESTER, WA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Rochester. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rochester:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tzICg_0cF2dcXa00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Rochester (WA) Weather Channel

Rochester Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Rochester: Monday, October 11: Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight; Tuesday, October 12: Light Rain; Wednesday, October 13: Chance of Light Rain; Thursday, October 14: Chance of light rain during
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, WA
Rochester (WA) Weather Channel

Rochester (WA) Weather Channel

Rochester, WA
98
Followers
598
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy