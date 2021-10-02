Saturday sun alert in Rochester — 3 ways to take advantage of it
(ROCHESTER, WA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Rochester. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rochester:
Saturday, October 2
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Sunday, October 3
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Monday, October 4
Mostly cloudy during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 63 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 58 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0