CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bethany, OK

Saturday rain in Bethany: Ideas to make the most of it

Bethany (OK) Weather Channel
Bethany (OK) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(BETHANY, OK) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Bethany Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bethany:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0cF2dber00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Merck seeks first U.S. authorization for COVID-19 pill

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. An authorization from the U.S. Food and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bethany, OK
The Hill

Superman set to have romantic relationship with male friend

The son of Superman will make history in a new comic book series by coming out as bisexual. Jonathan Kent, the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, is set to start a romantic relationship with a male friend in the Nov. 9 issue of "Superman: Son of Kal-El," a series that began in July, DC Comics revealed to The New York Times.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Associated Press

Paul McCartney: John Lennon responsible for Beatle breakup

LONDON (AP) — Paul McCartney has revisited the breakup of The Beatles, flatly disputing the suggestion that he was responsible for the group’s demise. Speaking on an episode of BBC Radio 4’s “This Cultural Life” that is scheduled to air on Oct. 23, McCartney said it was John Lennon who wanted to disband The Beatles.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
The Hill

The cities and states marking Indigenous Peoples' Day for the first time

A growing number of states and cities are marking Indigenous Peoples’ Day for the first time this year, with some entirely ditching Monday’s federally recognized Columbus Day holiday. President Biden on Friday issued the first presidential proclamation for Indigenous Peoples’ Day, saying federal policies for generations had sought to systematically...
POLITICS
Bethany (OK) Weather Channel

Bethany (OK) Weather Channel

Bethany, OK
200
Followers
603
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy