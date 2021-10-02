CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolivia, NC

Bolivia Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Bolivia (NC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

BOLIVIA, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HRkyk_0cF2dZqH00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

City
Sunday sun alert in Bolivia — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(BOLIVIA, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bolivia. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
