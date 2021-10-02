CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burgaw, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Burgaw

Burgaw (NC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

BURGAW, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44oaJs_0cF2dX4p00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

