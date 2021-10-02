CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncansville, PA

Duncansville Daily Weather Forecast

 9 days ago

DUNCANSVILLE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0cF2dWC600

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 73 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 74 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

