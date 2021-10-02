Duncansville Daily Weather Forecast
DUNCANSVILLE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Sunday, October 3
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 76 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, October 4
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 73 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 74 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
