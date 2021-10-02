CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic Beach, FL

Saturday set for rain in Atlantic Beach — 3 ways to make the most of it

 9 days ago

(ATLANTIC BEACH, FL) Saturday is set to be rainy in Atlantic Beach, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Atlantic Beach:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0cF2dVJN00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 73 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 73 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Atlantic Beach, FL
