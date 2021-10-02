CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona Heights, PA

Natrona Heights Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Natrona Heights (PA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

NATRONA HEIGHTS, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Krr4F_0cF2dUQe00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 73 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Patchy fog then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Natrona Heights (PA) Weather Channel

Natrona Heights (PA) Weather Channel

