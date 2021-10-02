CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowman, SC

Bowman Weather Forecast

Bowman Weather Forecast
 9 days ago

BOWMAN, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HRkyk_0cF2dSfC00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 82 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

