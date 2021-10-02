CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole, TX

Seminole Daily Weather Forecast

Seminole (TX) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

SEMINOLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0cF2dGJi00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

